Prasad takes dig at selectors for resting out-of-form players

NEW DELHI: Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad took a dig at selectors for resting out-of-form players, calling for action for the larger good of the sport in the country.

This comes after the announcement of the Indian squad for the ODI series against West Indies on July 6.

Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and batter Rohit Sharma are among the senior players who have been rested from the ODIs.

Notably, star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not in a good form for a while.

"There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation. Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj,Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback. The yardsticks seem to have..," said Prasad in a tweet.