TNPL caravan moves to Coimbatore

Aniruda had retired hurt with a hamstring injury in the team’s previous match against Dindigul Dragons.
The Sri Ramakrishna College Ground will host a TNPL match for the first time
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Table-topper Nellai Royal Kings will face iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the opening match of the Coimbatore leg of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground on Sunday.

Nellai, the only unbeaten team in the competition, has earned the maximum eight points from four matches while Tiruppur has secured two points from as many games.

Sanjay Yadav, Nellai's go-to batter

Going by form and the personnel they possess, Royal Kings will have an edge over Tamizhans, which could be without the services of its skipper Aniruda Srikkanth.

Aniruda had retired hurt with a hamstring injury in the team’s previous match against Dindigul Dragons.

In another contest, ‘home team’ Lyca Kovai Kings will take on last season’s runner-up Ruby Trichy Warriors. Both Kovai and Trichy have two points each in their kitty from three matches apiece. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan said: “Although we lost our first two games, a win in the last match has given us confidence which we will look to take forward. Playing in front of our home fans will give us a boost.”

