TNPL 2022: NRK trounces the hapless IDTT for a six-wicket win

CHENNAI: The Nellai Royal Kings have posted a thumping six-wicket victory against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at Coimbatore.

With six fours and two sixes, Baba Aparajith (63) helped NRK cruise past the paltry target of 117 runs set by Tiruppur.

Laxmesha Suryaprakash ably aided Baba with his run-a-ball 28. Ajitesh finished the proceedings with a maximum and a boundary to score 10 of two balls.

Like in their batting, IDTT has less to cheer about its shoddy bowling and fielding. Scalping two wickets each M Mohammed and Aswin Crist had tried applying pressure.

Nellai put Tiruppur to bat first after winning the toss. With Eswaran dismissing the top three batsmen under six overs, Tiruppur had lost its momentum irretrievably. Except for Bafna's decent 37, none of the IDTT batters showed potential as all the others were sent packing with unimpressive figures. In the end NRK clinically restricted IDTT to 117 and chased it down with 27 balls to spare.

With this win NRK has added two more points to its tally in TNPL 2022.

Scores in brief: IDTT (117/8) 20 overs

Bafna (37); Eswaran 11/3 (3 overs)

NRK (121/4) 15.3 overs

Aparajith (63); M Mohammed 29/2 (4 overs)