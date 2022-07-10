TNPL 2022: Kovai Kings beat Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets

CHENNAI: Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) won convincingly against Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) in the 15th encounter of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 by a margin of five wickets TNPL on Sunday.

Useful 20s from Ganga Sridhar Raju, Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan led Kovai to a pretty comfortable win, if not commanding.

Warriors' bowlers, except Rahil and Ganesh, were economical and fought hard to defend the small total till the 17th over.

Scores in brief: RTW - 135 (19.3)

Vijay M 64(35), Santosh Shiv 28(26)

LKK - 138/5 (17)

Ganga Sridhar Raju 27(30), Sai Sudharsan 27(24)