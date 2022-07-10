Sports

Local hockey: SDAT demolishes SAI 10-0

CHENNAI: Sundra Pandi struck a hat-trick while Shanmugam delivered a brace as Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) demolished Sports Authority of India (SAI) 10-0 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday.

RESULTS: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 10 (Nishi Dev Arul 1(PC), Senthil Kumar 9(PC), Shanmugam 16 & 47, Sundra Pandi 19, 49 & 51, Naveen Raj Kumar 27, Lokesh 56, Anantha Raj 57) bt Sports Authority of India 0; Integral Coach Factory 2 (Suraj Minz 23, Dhileepan 33) bt Southern Railway 1 (S Manoj Kumar 60)

