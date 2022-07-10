Free cricket talent hunt for teenagers

CHENNAI: 22Yards is conducting a free cricket talent hunt for boys aged 14 and above.

Registration can be done on the 22Yards Cricket App, where the participants will have to upload a video of their primary and secondary skills.

The last date for registration is July 15. Those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 8925724222 and 8925723222.

The players who get past the initial screening process – which will be overseen by coaches from the state – will be invited for a final trial in Chennai and graded based on their performances.

The shortlisted candidates may get an opportunity to play in the TNCA divisional leagues as 22Yards has tie-ups with many teams.