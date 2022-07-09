Smith, Labuschagne power Australia to 298/5

GALLE: Steve Smith ended his century drought and Marnus Labuschagne struck his first Test hundred abroad to steer Australia to 298 for five on Day One of the second match against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, one of the three debutants fielded after five Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, earned three wickets either side of the tea break but Australia appeared on course for a big first-innings total. Smith was batting on 109 at stumps, his first century after a gap of 16 innings. Alex Carey was batting on 16 at the other end with Australia pressing for a 2-0 series sweep.

BRIEF SCORES: Australia (1st innings) 298/5 in 90 overs (S Smith 109*, M Labuschagne 104, P Jayasuriya 3/90) vs Sri Lanka