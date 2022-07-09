Returning Virat Kohli keen to deliver

BIRMINGHAM: India batter Virat Kohli would be desperate to come out of his lean patch when he makes his T20I return in the second match against England here on Saturday.

Kohli, who last played a T20 International in February, has featured in only two matches since India’s underwhelming campaign in the T20 World Cup last year, when he was the captain of the national team. The only T20 cricket he played in between was the Indian Premier League, where he was not at his best for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Frequent breaks handed to Kohli and other seniors gave opportunities to fringe players like Deepak Hooda, who has made a case for himself with brilliant performances. If India decides to retain Hooda, Kohli could open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma at the expense of Ishan Kishan.

Besides Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have joined the squad following a break. Shedding the conservative style of play that let them down in the last World Cup, the India batters showed positive intent in the first T20I. However, the team can improve its finishing, an area it lacked in on Thursday.

Rohit will also want to see a marked improvement in the team’s fielding, especially catching, after an ordinary show in the series opener. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been mighty impressive with the new ball and Bumrah is expected to join him. The Jos Buttler-led England, which was blown away by the visitor in Southampton, will eye a strong comeback.