Rathish Prabhu scores hat-trick in Chennai Port’s win

CHENNAI: M Rathish Prabhu bagged a hat-trick as Chennai Port crushed Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 5-0 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday. Besides star of the show Rathish, K Anbumani and A Jagannathan got on the scorecard for Chennai Port. In another match, Sanjay and Ranjith scored two goals apiece as AG’s Office thrashed State Bank of India (SBI) 5-1.

RESULTS: AG’s Office 5 (Sanjay 9 & 58(PC), Ranjith 20 & 53, Yuvaraj 36(PC)) bt State Bank of India 1 (Ezhilarasan 33(PC)); Chennai Port 5 (K Anbumani 29(PC), M Rathish Prabhu 30, 35 & 52, A Jagannathan 39) bt Indira Gandhi Memorial H C 0