Super division hockey: IOB beats GST & Central Excise

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) earned a 4-2 victory over GST & Central Excise in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh, Suresh Babu, Nambi Ganesh and Vinod Rayer scored a goal apiece for the winning team. In another match, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) edged out Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), courtesy of Sanjay Xalco’s winner.

RESULTS: Indian Overseas Bank 4 (Harmanpreet Singh 13, Suresh Babu 32, Nambi Ganesh 37(PC), Vinod Rayer 50) bt GST & Central Excise 2 (Pitchaimani 12, Hassan Basha 59); Integral Coach Factory 1 (Sanjay Xalco 13) bt Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 0