Sindhu, Prannoy glide into Malaysia Masters quarters

World No.7 Sindhu will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last-eight stage.
Dt Next Bureau

KUALA LUMPUR: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy cruised to the Malaysia Masters quarter-finals with straight-game wins here on Thursday. Sindhu, seeded seventh, made short work of World No.12 Zhang Yi Man (China) 21-12, 21-10 in the women’s singles second-round contest. World No.7 Sindhu will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last-eight stage. In men’s singles, Prannoy eked out a 21-19, 21-16 victory over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to set up a quarter-final meeting with Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. However, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out in the second round. While Praneeth lost 14-21, 17-21 to Li She Feng of China, Kashyap went down 10-21, 15-21 to the sixth-seeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from Indonesia.

