Organisers reject Tejaswin’s late inclusion

NEW DELHI: High jumper Tejaswin Shankar will not be able to compete in the Commonwealth Games even after winning a case in the Delhi High Court against his exclusion from the India athletics team as the organisers rejected his late entry. The CWG organisers have informed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that “late athlete replacements (LAR) will only be permitted to compete in events in which the original athlete was entered”. In reply to IOA’s letter of request, the Games organisers said that “LAR isn’t a tool for replacement based on team selection”. On Wednesday, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) told the Delhi HC that national record holder Shankar had been included in the India squad in place of 4x400m relay team member Arokia Rajiv, who was named in the original 36-member contingent.