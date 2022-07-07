World Cup: India hopes to earn direct QF spot

AMSTELVEEN (NETHERLANDS): A lacklustre India women’s team will need to tick all the boxes against New Zealand in its final Pool B match here on Thursday to have a chance of sealing a direct quarter-final berth in the FIH World Cup.

India drew 1-1 against both England and China in its first two pool matches. The Savita Punia-led team is placed third in Pool B with two points, behind China (2 points) and leader New Zealand (4 points), which defeated England 3-1 on Tuesday.

According to the tournament format, the 16 teams are divided into four pools of four teams each. The top side from each pool will directly qualify for the quarter-finals while the second and third-placed teams will feature in the crossovers.

So, India will look for an outright win against New Zealand and hope for a Chinese draw or loss against England to top Pool B. But going by the way the team played in the first two matches, it would be easier said than done. While the defence has impressed, the midfield and the forward line have been found wanting.