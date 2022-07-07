Super Gillies earns first win

CHENNAI: Double defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies notched up its maiden win in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 with a comprehensive 44-run triumph over Ruby Trichy Warriors at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Riding on half-centuries from S Radhakrishnan and U Sasidev, Chepauk, which was invited to bat, posted a mammoth 203 for eight on the scorecard. Trichy could manage only 159 for six in reply as the Rahil Shah-led team endured its second loss in three matches. With the positive result, Super Gillies has two points from three fixtures.

The CSG openers – skipper Kaushik Gandhi (19) and Narayan Jagadeesan (15) – could not convert their starts, but Radhakrishnan (81 off 49 balls, 8 fours, 4 sixes) and Sasidev (65 off 35 balls, 3 fours, 5 sixes) contributed heavily. The right-left combination piled 117 invaluable runs for the third wicket to guide Chepauk to a big total.

After playing second fiddle to Radhakrishnan in the first part of his innings, Sasidev cut loose at the end to take the total past the 200-run mark. Pacers Ajay Krishna (3/33) and M Poiyamozhi (3/60) bagged three wickets apiece, but could not prevent the three-time champion from putting on a show with the bat.

In the second essay, opening batters Santosh Shiv (59 off 38 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) and Amit Sathvik (33 off 28 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) provided Trichy a good start with an 87-run stand. But, Warriors failed to build on the foundation and fell short by some distance.

Pacer Harish Kumar (3/25) was the standout bowler for Chepauk with three scalps while left-arm spinners R Alexander (2/19) and R Sai Kishore (1/26) combined for the remaining wickets. “We know what the two guys (Radhakrishnan and Sasidev) are capable of. They have been doing well in the nets. We back them,” said Kaushik post the win.

BRIEF SCORES: Chepauk Super Gillies 203/8 in 20 overs (S Radhakrishnan 81, U Sasidev 65, Ajay Krishna 3/33, M Poiyamozhi 3/60) bt Ruby Trichy Warriors 159/6 in 20 overs (Santosh Shiv 59, Harish Kumar 3/25)