SL's Dhananjaya, Asitha & Vandersay test Covid positive

GALLE: Sri Lanka camp have been rocked with three more Covid cases ahead of the second Test against Australia in Galle, starting Friday.

As per International Cricket Council, all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay have tested positive for Covid, ruling them out of the second Test.

All three players were featured in the opening Test in Galle. The announcement comes as a further blow for the hosts, who will already be without the services of spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, who also tested positive this week.

This has fetched the number of cases in the Sri Lankan camp during the series to five.