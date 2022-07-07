ISL: Bundesliga striker Petar Sliskovic joins Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have acquired the services of former FSV Mainz striker Petar Sliskovic ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

A product of FSV Frankurt's youth academy, Sliskovic made his professional debut at the age of 19 in the Bundesliga with FSV Mainz and played for the club for five seasons, until 2015.

This marquee announcement comes right after the Chennaiyin FC camp was bolstered by Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari's services.

Welcoming Sliskovic to the club, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a statement: "Petar Sliskovic is a great addition to our squad. Having played in many different clubs in Germany with some top coaches and players, Sliskovic also has the experience that some of our youngsters can feed off."