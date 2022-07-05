There was absolute clarity while chasing down total: Root

"Love playing. It is as simple as that. The environment has been great and the guys are having fun in the last four weeks. There is absolute clarity when we were chasing it down and there was total belief. Absolutely did not think of stepping away from the game. There are a bunch of lovely lads and Stokes has the backing of everyone. Our responsibility is to keep everyone entertained and keep it fun. [On his form] It is something you are constantly searching for and something you rarely find. You want to keep it as fun as possible," he said during a post-match presentation.

"Still watching Jonny (Jonny Bairstow) bat is great, I just wanted to give him strike. I have accepted that you are not going to have success all the time. As a 5-10-year-old kid, having fun is what you want and that is what is the most enjoyable part of the career. We have been riding a brilliant wave of confidence after brilliant performances against NZ. The start the two openers got us off to was superb and they put the pressure back on. It made it a lot easier for us and those scores were a lot more than what was seen on the score sheet. It was great fun doing it," he added.

England started off things on the final day at 259/3, with Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*).

The duo's strokeplay and determination did not change on the final day as they continued punishing the Indian bowlers from the start.

They completed their 200-run and 250-run partnership without breaking a sweat. Bairstow and Root continued their purple patch with the bat, reaching their 12th and 28th Test tons respectively.

It was Root who hit Jadeja for the winning single in the 78th over of the game. England finished off at 378/3, with Root (142*) and Bairstow (114*) standing tall.

A 150-run stand between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root helped turn things in favour of England at the end of the final session of Day Four of the ongoing fifth and final Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday.

At the end of the day's play, England's score read 259/3, with Root (76*) and Bairstow (72*) standing tall. Indians were left clueless by the determination and strokeplay of both in-form batters.

England resumed things off after Tea at 107/1, with opener Alex Lees (56*) and Ollie Pope (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

India got an early wicket in the first over after Tea as Jasprit Bumrah sent back Pope to pavillion for a three-ball duck after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant successfully caught the ball which hit the edge of his bat.

In the next over, Lees was run out by the pair of Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja. England lost their third wicket at a score of 109 runs. After this, the in-form duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow resumed the chase for their side. The duo formed a fifty-run partnership.

Root-Bairstow continued to inflict punishment on Indian bowlers, suddenly shifting things more in England's favour.

A hundred-run stand was up between Bairstow and Root in 141 balls. Indian bowlers could find no answer to the batting of these two as they kept piling up runs. Both brought up their half-centuries and also completed their 150-run stand in 196 balls.

Root-Bairstow made sure that their team walked out of the final session without any further damage, needing 119 runs to win and level the series.