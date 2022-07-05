Taleb scores five goals as IOB crushes SBI

CHENNAI: Taleb Shah Rahim struck five goals for Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), which thrashed State Bank of India (SBI) 9-2 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday. In another match, GST & Central Excise crushed Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 7-1.

RESULTS: Indian Overseas Bank 9 (Nambi Ganesh 3(PC), Taleb Shah Rahim 10, 21, 43, 45(PC) & 51, Hariharan 22, Harmanpreet Singh 24, Vinod Rayer 50) bt State Bank of India 2 (Cedric D Cruz 40 & 50); GST & Central Excise 7 (Balaji 4 & 5, Pitchaimani 13 & 60(PC), Laxman Karan 14, Hassan Basha 33, Joshua 52) bt Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 1 (Sunil 24); Integral Coach Factory 3 (Pruthvi 10(PC), Sanjay Xalxo 17, Shyam Kumar 40(PS)) bt Food Corporation of India 2 (Nagarjun 33(PC), Thanga Pandian 51(PC)); Greater City Police 3 (Jayaram Krishnan 39, Kathakumar 43, Arun Kumar 49) bt Southern Railway 1 (Iyyappan 38(PC))