Swiatek, Gauff crash out of Wimbledon

LONDON: World number one Iga Swiatek saw her 37-match winning streak ended as France’s Alize Cornet caused one of the biggest upsets so far at Wimbledon. Swiatek’s French Open final opponent last month, Coco Gauff, too, was knocked out on the same day.

The 21-year-old Swiatek was beaten 6-4 6-2 following an inspired performance by 37th-ranked Cornet.

Cornet, 32, kept her composure to streak towards a famous victory.

Gauff was also knocked out as fellow American Amanda Anisimova fought back from a set down to reach the fourth round for the first time.

The 20-year-old, making her Centre Court debut, took control in the final two sets as she wrapped up an impressive 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-1 win.

Anisimova has reached the last 16 of all three Grand Slams this year.

It is the first time that French Open runner-up Gauff, 18, has not reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. Anisimova will next play France’s Harmony Tan, ranked 115th. However, Tan has been in great form in these Championships. She defeated seven-time Wimbledon singles champion Serena Williams in round one, eliminated Spain’s 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round and thrashed Britain’s Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1.

De Minaur beats British wildcard Broady

Alex De Minaur proved rock solid as he ended British wildcard Liam Broady’s Wimbledon run in the third round on Saturday, winning 6-3 6-4 7-5 to reach the last 16 for the first time.

For the second match in succession, the 23-year-old was up against a British left-hander, and as against Jack Draper the 19th seed gave a masterclass of precision hitting.

Broady, playing in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time after knocking out seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman in five sets, threw everything in his arsenal at De Minaur.

But finding a way past one of the quickest players in men’s tennis was exhausting with De Minaur picking up balls that he had no right to get back.

De Minaur, whose British girlfriend Katie Boulter had earlier lost her third-round match, dominated the first set, striking 12 winners to Broady’s one as he subdued the Court One crowd, most of whom were cheering the home favourite.

World number 132 Broady played more aggressively after that but dropped serve at 2-2 and De Minaur grabbed a two-set lead.

To his credit, Broady refused to go quietly and cupped his ear to the crowd after winning one point, and they responded to try to roar him back into contention.

RESULTS: Men: T Fritz bt A Molcan 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3); A de Minaur bt L Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-5; J Kubler bt J Sock 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3; B van de Zandschulp bt R Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1; B Nakashima bt D Galan 6-4, 6-4, 6-1. Women: A Cornet bt I Swiatek 6-4, 6-2; A Anisimova bt C Gauff 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1; S Halep bt M Frech 6-4, 6-1; P Martic bt J Pegula 6-2, 7-6 (5)