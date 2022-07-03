Ghanaian forward Karikari joins Chennaiyin

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari to bolster its attack.

Karikari joins Chennaiyin following an impressive spell at Nakhonratchasima Mazda in the Thai top-division, where he scored 13 goals in 29 league matches last season. The 30-year-old also struck four goals in six matches for Mazda in the Thai FA Cup.

“I am very happy to join Chennaiyin. I cannot wait to get started with my new team. I am really looking forward to this new and exciting challenge,” said Karikari, who has 84 goals and 13 assists in his kitty in 261 matches.

Talking about the club’s third foreign signing this summer, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said: “I think he has got the technical ability and physicality to succeed in India. We have had many great forwards at this club. I believe that Kwame should be able to match those standards.”

Karikari, who made his professional debut in 2009, has plied his trade at 12 clubs in eight top-tier leagues across the world. Besides homeland Ghana and Thailand, Sweden, Turkey, Norway, Qatar, Georgia and Uzbekistan are countries where the forward has played at.