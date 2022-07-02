Super Division hockey: Income Tax beats SAI 3-2

CHENNAI: Income Tax defeated Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-2 in the opening match of the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday. Aravindarajan opened the scoring following a penalty corner in the 22nd minute as SAI held a one-goal advantage at the half-time interval. But, in the first minute of the third quarter, G Saravana Kumar (31’) levelled the score for Income Tax via a PC. Income Tax then took the lead through Vinoth in the 47th minute, only for Aravindarajan to sound the board again 10 minutes later. However, T Arun Kumar (58’) clinched a thrilling win for Income Tax with a field goal two minutes from the final hooter.