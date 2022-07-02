Gleeson gets maiden England call-up for India T20Is

LONDON: Veteran Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson earned his maiden England call-up for the three-match T20I series against India, with Jos Buttler taking over as the white-ball captain for the host.

None of the players who are involved in the ongoing Test match against India at Edgbaston will feature in the T20I series. However, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Test captain Ben Stokes will link up with the ODI squad. Spinner Adil Rashid has been given permission by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

SQUADS:T20I: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey

ODI: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley and David Willey