TNPL’s Dindigul leg begins today

CHENNAI: Home team Dindigul Dragons will take on the in-form Nellai Royal Kings in the opening match of the Dindigul leg of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Thursday.

While Dindigul has earned two points from as many matches, table-topper Nellai has secured the maximum four points from two fixtures. Speaking ahead of the afternoon match at the NPR College Ground, Dragons captain C Hari Nishaanth said:

“Although I have played in many places, playing in Dindigul will always remain close to my heart. Playing in front of our supporters will give our team added motivation.”

On his part, Royal Kings skipper Baba Indrajith said: “Winning two matches in a row is good. But, playing against Dindigul on its home turf would be challenging.” In the second match of the ‘Double Header’, Siechem Madurai Panthers will clash with Lyca Kovai Kings.