Dylan, Katya in lead at end of Day 2

TUTICORIN: Dylan Fernandes (Aqua Outback) clinched the lead in the men’s category with consistent performances in all four races while Katya Saini (Aqua Outback) maintained her advantage in the women’s section on Day Two – Wednesday – of the All-India Kiteboarding Championships here.

Dylan, who finished third at the end of the first day, overtook Arjun Motha (Aqua Outback) and Day One topper Jehan Hoshi Driver (Quest Adventure Sports Academy). Dylan has a total net score of 8.0 while Arjun and Jehan are on 16.0 and 17.0 respectively. “I was confident of taking the lead even after getting a penalty on Day One. My rhythm was good and I was able to kiteboard consistently,” said Dylan.

In the women’s category, Katya leads the pack with a net score of 6.0 and is followed by the second-placed Keona Ranjini (PKA), who is on 11.0. “I hope to perform the same way [on Thursday] and finish the regatta as the champion,” said Katya.