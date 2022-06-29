‘Will come out with aggressive mindset against India too’

LEEDS: After whitewashing New Zealand at home, England captain Ben Stokes said that there would be no let-up in intensity during the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

Under Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum, England recorded a phenomenal 3-0 3-0 Test series victory over inaugural WTC winner New Zealand. “Trust me when I say this. We will be coming out with exactly the same (aggressive) mindset, even though it is a different opposition,” Stokes said on Monday.

“Obviously, it (the match) is going to be completely different – different opposition, with its attack and players as well. We will be concentrating on what we have done well over these last three games. We will be looking to continue that against India,” added Stokes ahead of the fixture that begins on Friday in Birmingham.

The visitor leads the fivematch series 2-1, but will face a revitalised England team, which comprises only four members – Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson – from last year’s fourth Test against India.

Stokes himself was unavailable for the first four matches of the series in 2021 as he had taken a break to focus on his mental health.

Teammates were phenomenal, says Stokes

Stokes was also full of praise for his teammates for turning things around. It is to be noted that England had won just once in 17 Tests prior to the New Zealand series.

“They have been absolutely phenomenal. When I took over the job, it was more than just about results for me. It was about changing the mindset of the lads towards Test cricket, about having fun and enjoying the fact that we are representing the country. The results look after itself,” Stokes went on to add.