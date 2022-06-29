Swiatek extends winning run to 36 matches

LONDON: World No.1 Iga Swiatek recovered from a dip in her level in the second set to see off Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 at Wimbledon on Tuesday and extend her winning run to 36 matches.

Swiatek, who exited the grass-court Grand Slam in the fourth round last year, had the honour of opening the second day’s play on Centre Court in the absence of the retired Ashleigh Barty, who won the 2021 title. Despite a stiff breeze swirling through the court, Poland’s Swiatek powered through the opening set without losing a game – registering a 6-0 win in a set for the 17th time this year.

But, problems with her delivery started early in the second set as Fett, ranked 252nd in the world, built up a 3-1 lead. Swiatek, however, quickly regained her focus to win the next five games. A powerful first serve helped Swiatek seal victory on her first match point.

8th seed Berrettini out with Covid-19

Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, pulled out of the Championships on Tuesday after testing positive for

Covid-19. The 26-year-old Italian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, became the second player to withdraw from the Grand Slam due to the coronavirus after Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result,” Berrettini said on his social media account hours before his first-round match against Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Meanwhile, feisty Australian Nick Kyrgios came through a five-set firstround thriller against British wildcard Paul Jubb as his fearsome serve eventually overpowered the 22-yearold 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5.

Women’s singles: First round: I Swiatek bt J Fett 6-0, 6-3; C Gauff bt E Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; M Sakkari bt Z Hives 6-1, 6-4; P Badosa bt L Chirico 6-2, 6-1; O Dodin lost to J Ostapenko 4-6, 4-6; M Zanevska lost to B Krejcikova 6-7(4), 3-6.

Men’s singles: First round: A de Minaur bt H Dellien 6-1, 6-3, 7-5; P Jubb lost to N Kyrgios 6-3, 1-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 5-7; S Johnson bt G Dimitrov 4-6, 5-2 (walkover)