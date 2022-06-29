India to tour New Zealand after T20 World Cup

WELLINGTON: The India team will tour New Zealand for a white-ball series, which will comprise three T20Is and as many ODIs, just after the T20 World Cup in Australia, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Tuesday.

The matches will be hosted between November 18 and 30. New Zealand will then travel to India for a white-ball assignment in January 2023. “India will arrive in New Zealand at the conclusion of the World Cup to play the BLACKCAPS in three T20s at Wellington, Mount Maunganui and Napier, and three ODIs at Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch,” the NZC said. “The BLACKCAPS will then depart for the sub-continent for a tour of Pakistan and a short-form series in India.”

SCHEDULE: 1st T20I: At Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 18; 2nd T20I: At Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 20; 3rd T20I: At McLean Park in Napier on November 22. 1st ODI: At Eden Park in Auckland on November 25; 2nd ODI: At Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 27; 3rd ODI: At Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30