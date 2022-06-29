Exposure trip to England for MI’s uncapped players

NEW DELHI: After a poor Indian Premier League 2022 campaign, Mumbai Indians will begin its preparation for the next season in earnest, with a three-week exposure tour of England next month for its uncapped Indian players.

Besides training at state-of-the-art facilities, MI’s Indian youngsters are expected to play at least 10 T20 matches against club sides across various counties. The support staff, headed by chief coach Mahela Jayawardene, will oversee the proceedings.

“Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh and Hrithik Shokeen are some of the players who will get exposure in trying conditions. Arjun Tendulkar, who is already in the UK, and South African youngster Dewald Brewis are also likely to join the touring party,” an IPL insider privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

“We cannot call it (the tour) a pre-season trip as the IPL is still nine months away. But, the camp is organised to monitor the progress of our core group of youngsters,” he added.

Five-time IPL champion MI does not need BCCI’s permission unless it plays exhibition matches against other franchises or overseas T20 teams.