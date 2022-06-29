Chhangte joins Mumbai City on a permanent 3-year deal

CHENNAI: Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the permanent signing of winger Lallianzuala Chhangte following his six-month loan spell at the club.

The 25-year-old Chhangte, who had joined Mumbai City on loan from Chennaiyin FC for the second half of the Indian Super League 2021-22, has inked a three-year deal with the ‘Islanders’. He made 13 appearances for MCFC during his loan spell, including featuring in all six group matches of the AFC Champions League 2022.

“I believe that I have settled in already with my new family and that I have a lot more to offer to the team. This is the start of an exciting new chapter for me. I cannot wait to be in Mumbai and represent our club,” Chhangte said via a media release.

“One of the biggest reasons behind joining Mumbai City last season was to be part of an ambitious club and to play at the highest level possible. I feel privileged I was able to do just that by representing our club at the AFC Champions League,” added Chhangte.