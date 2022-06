Vishal stars in Air Force Station win

CHENNAI: Vishal Kumar (6/23) bagged a six-wicket haul to help Air Force Station (Avadi) defeat Ashok Leyland (Ennore) by 42 runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A match that was hosted recently. After putting 180 on the board, Air Force Station bowled Ashok Leyland out for 138, courtesy of Vishal’s stunning effort.

BRIEF SCORES: TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship: Second Division: Pattabiram CA 174 in 28.5 overs (M Vinithkumar 48, S Vikram 33, MS Prabhu 37, M Nagarajan 4/41, V Venkatesan 3/38) lost to Autolec ERC 175/3 in 29.3 overs (T Chinnaraj 85*, BB Muguntha Vathanan 40*, R Amaran 27). Third Division: WABCO India RC 209/8 in 30 overs (VR Abhishek 63, M Rakshan 53, M Chandrasekar 28, AS Surya Prakash 25*, K Sudhakar 3/62) bt Sundar CC 168/6 in 30 overs (S Naveen 55*, G Santhosh 32, G Sathish Kumar 29). Fourth Division: Universal CC 214/5 in 30 overs (K Nagaraj 60*, K Balakumar 73, S Sathish 45, N Raghunathan 3/58) bt SS CA 101/9 in 30 overs (G Surya 25*, N Karthik Kumar 3/20).

Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Air Force Station (Avadi) 180 in 25 overs (Satish Kumar Singh 26, Brijmohan Singh 35, Avesh Kumar 26, CR Lakshman 4/42) bt Ashok Leyland (Ennore) 138 in 22.2 overs (S Moiyudheen 26, BM Balu Rajkumar 33, N Jai Krishnan 28, Vishal Kumar 6/23)