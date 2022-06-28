Chennaiyin signs Senegal defender Diagne

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced the acquisition of Senegal defender Fallou Diagne ahead of the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old Diagne most recently turned out for Albanian top-division outfit KF Vllaznia, where he played under Chennaiyin’s new boss Thomas Brdaric. The player-coach duo won the Albanian Cup in the 2021-22 season.

“I am excited because this is my first time in India. I am very happy to join Chennaiyin. I hope to bring something to the team so that we win more titles,” said Diagne, who is set for his maiden spell in the Indian Super League.

Talking about the club’s latest addition, Brdaric said: “Diagne is an experienced player who should stabilise and lead the defence. He is an absolute role model in terms of discipline and diligence. He will acclimate quickly and be an important part of the team.”

Diagne had made his debut for Metz in France in 2009, going on to make 99 appearances, including a loan spell in the 2017-18 season. The Senegal international amassed 78 Ligue 1 appearances, including 37 for Rennes between 2014 and 2016. He had turned out 65 times for Freiburg between 2011 and 2014, including 57 Bundesliga appearances.

Welcoming Diagne to the CFC set-up, club co-owner Vita Dani said: “It is always good to bring in a player that the coach has worked with before. The experience he brings, having played in the German and French first-tier leagues, will be invaluable to our young squad.”