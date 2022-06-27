Djokovic motivated to win; Nadal eyes hat-trick of Slams

WIMBLEDON: As things stand, Novak Djokovic knows that Wimbledon will be his last Grand Slam of 2022, because he will not be able to play in the US Open – he has not received any Covid-19 shots and cannot enter the United States as an unvaccinated foreigner.

“That is an extra motivation to do well here,” top seed Djokovic told reporters at the All England Club on Saturday. The 35-year-old Serb began the season tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at 20 major championships, then the record for a man.

But, Djokovic’s decision not to get vaccinated led to his deportation from Australia before the Australian Open in January. And, Nadal ended up winning that tournament to get his 21st Grand Slam crown. Nadal then defeated Djokovic in the quarter-finals at the French Open en route to earning his 22nd Slam title earlier this month.

When Wimbledon begins on Monday, Djokovic will have the honour of opening play at Centre Court as the defending champion. He is seeded No.1 and will bid for a fourth consecutive title at the All England Club and seventh overall.

Meanwhile, second seed Nadal (Spain) said that he has been able to train better over the last few weeks. It is to be recalled that the 36-year-old, who is halfway to a calendar year Grand Slam, had been unsure of showing up due to persistent issues on his left foot.

Eyes on Swiatek and Serena

In the women’s draw, World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek (Poland) is coming off a French Open title and riding a 35-match winning streak. But, she is quite clear that her career record in the main draw of the grass court Grand Slam is merely 3-2.

“Honestly, I still feel like I need to figure out grass. Last year, for sure, it was that kind of tournament where I did not know what to expect. Then match by match, I realised maybe I can do more and more,” said the 21-year-old Swiatek. Many eyes will also be on Serena Williams, who will be in singles action for the first time in a year.