TNPL 2022: Lyca Kovai Kings takes on Dindigul Dragons

CHENNAI: Skipper Shahrukh Khan and B Sai Sudharsan will be eager to make an impact in their very first outing when Lyca Kovai Kings meets Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Shahrukh and Sai Sudharsan had contrasting campaigns in the Indian Premier League 2022, the last T20 tournament which the duo competed in. Big-hitting middle-order batter Shahrukh could muster only 117 runs in eight matches for Punjab Kings while Sai Sudharsan, a member of the title-winning Gujarat Titans squad, made good use of the few opportunities that were presented to him.

The top-order batter struck 145 runs in five innings at a healthy strike-rate of 127. Besides Shahrukh and Sai Sudharsan, experienced opener Ganga Sridhar Raju, all-rounder Abhishek Tanwar and pacer K Vignesh will have to shoulder the responsibility for Kovai. Meanwhile, Dindigul heads into the match on the back of a crushing eight-wicket loss to Ruby Trichy Warriors on Friday. The C Hari Nishaanth-led Dragons will have to improve in all departments if it is to record its maiden win of the season on Sunday.

“We have to learn from this match and move forward. From the next match onward, we will have to be better with our catching. We have to learn things as soon as possible,” Hari Nishaanth had said.