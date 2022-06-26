Latham finds form as New Zealand fights back against England

LEEDS: New Zealand opener Tom Latham struck a fluent half-century as the visitor got its second innings off to a solid start and built a lead of 94 runs at tea on the third day of the final Test against England at Headingley on Saturday.

England seamer Matthew Potts (1-13) removed Will Young (8) early in the innings with a fine out-swinger before Latham (76 not out) and skipper Kane Williamson (37 not out) steadied the innings, propelling New Zealand to 125-1.

Latham skilfully saw off the new ball and then latched onto anything loose, striking 12 fours to notch up his 23rd career fifty and his first of the series.

The host was guilty of bowling too full on a pitch offering scant movement but should have seen the back of Latham just before the break, only for Joe Root to spill a routine chance at first slip off Stuart Broad.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow smashed a magnificent 162 while debutant Jamie Overton fell three runs short of a century as England was dismissed for 360 in its first innings for a 31-run lead.

Resuming on its overnight total of 264-6, Bairstow and Overton continued to play positively early in the morning session before the latter edged paceman Trent Boult to Daryl Mitchell at first slip to miss out on his landmark.

Bairstow and Overton came together with England at 55-6 and their brilliant rescue act resulted in a 241-run partnership for the seventh wicket to keep the host afloat.

Overton struck 13 fours and two sixes in his 136-ball knock.

BRIEF SCORES: At tea: New Zealand 329 & 125/1 in 33 overs (T Latham 76 batting) vs England 360 in 67 overs (J Bairstow 162, J Overton 97, S Broad 42, T Boult 4/104, T Southee 3/100)