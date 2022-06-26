Kohli hits fifty as India gains sizeable lead

LEICESTER: Former captain Virat Kohli and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed half-centuries after skipper Rohit Sharma skipped match practice on Day 3 of the warm-up fixture between India and Leicestershire. India, meanwhile, stretched its lead to 366 runs at Grace Road at stumps.

Kohli crossed the 50-run-mark in 69 balls, which included 2 sixes and four boundaries. Kohli was then dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah after scoring 67 runs from 98 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj are currently batting for the visitor and will resume on Day 4.

Srikar Bharat and Hanuma Vihari resumed batting on Day 3 after helping India reach 80 for one in 18 overs on Day 2. On Day 2, Leicestershire was bowled out for 244 with Rishabh Pant top-scoring (76). Meanwhile, Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each for the visitor, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj ended with a pair.

India is all set to take on England for the fifth and final Test match at Edgbaston starting 1st July. They will also play three ODIs and three T20Is. Before that, India will also play a 2-match T20I series against Ireland on 26th June and 28th June.

BRIEF SCORES: India 246/8 decl. & 364/7 in 92 overs (V Kohli 67, S Iyer 62, R Jadeja 56 batting, S Bharat 43, N Saini 3/55) vs Leicestershire 244 in 57 overs Kohli crossed the 50-run-mark in 69 balls, which included 2 sixes and four boundaries.