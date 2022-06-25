Wimbledon: Djokovic may face Alcaraz in QF

LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could face Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime respectively in the Wimbledon men’s singles quarter-finals, as per the draw ceremony that was held on Friday.

Top seed and defending champion Djokovic (Serbia), chasing a 21st Grand Slam title after a troubled year, will open his campaign against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo. Second seed Nadal (Spain), who is halfway to a calendar year Grand Slam, will play Argentina’s World No.42 Francisco Cerundolo in the first round while compatriot Alcaraz will take on Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Britain’s Andy Murray, champion in 2013 and 2016 but unseeded now after his battles with hip injuries, will be up against Australian James Duckworth. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will battle it out against rising Italian Jannik Sinner in his opener while Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios will take on British hope Paul Jubb.

Serena to open against Tan

Serena Williams will begin her Wimbledon women’s singles comeback by facing Harmony Tan, a 24-year-old from France who is ranked 113th. If the unseeded Serena gets past Tan, next up could be a match against Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain), who is seeded 32nd but has never been past the second round at the All England Club. The third round potentially would put Serena against No.6 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic), the runner-up to Asheigh Barty at the Wimbledon last year.