U-17 Women’s WC: India in tough Group A

NEW DELHI: India has been clubbed alongside Brazil, Morocco and the USA in a challenging Group A for the U-17 Women’s World Cup, the draw for which was held in Zurich on Friday.

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted across three venues – Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai – between October 11 and 30. India will begin its campaign against the USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on October 11. The home team will then face Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17 respectively at the same venue.

“It is a very exciting group for us. Playing against the USA and Brazil will be extremely tough as they are among the best teams in the world. It is a tough group, but we have to be prepared,” said India head coach Thomas Dennerby via a release.

Defending champion Spain, which defeated Mexico in the 2018 edition’s final, has been placed in Group C along with Colombia, China and Mexico. Germany, Nigeria, Chile and New Zealand make up Group B while Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France are part of Group D.

Host Mollie Kmita presented the draw and was joined by Women’s World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly from the USA and former New Zealand men’s team coach Ricki Herbert. Also present on the occasion were FIFA director of tournaments Jaime Yarza and FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman.