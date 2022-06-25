Sports

Mitchell, Boult star for New Zealand

Dt Next Bureau

LEEDS: Trent Boult ripped through England’s top-order with a devastating spell of pace bowling as New Zealand held the upper hand on the second day of the final Test on Friday.

After Daryl Mitchell’s third century of the series helped New Zealand to 329 all-out, Boult clean bowled England’s first three batters as the host collapsed to 91 for six at tea. Earlier, New Zealand resumed on 225 for five and added 100 runs before lunch, with Mitchell (109 off 228 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes) once again a thorn in England’s side. Mitchell lost Tom Blundell (55 off 122 balls, 7 fours) but reached three figures with a six off Jack Leach.

BRIEF SCORES (AT TEA): New Zealand (1st innings) 329 in 117.3 overs (D Mitchell 109, T Blundell 55, J Leach 5/100) vs England (1st innings) 91/6 in 20 overs (T Boult 3/43)

