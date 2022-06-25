AFI adds 5 athletes to CWG squad

NEW DELHI: High jumper Tejaswin Shankar’s writ petition in the Delhi High Court has led to four more athletes being named by the national federation, though their participation depends on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) agreeing to increase the allotted quota.

During a hearing on a plea by Shankar, challenging his exclusion from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games squad, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) informed the court that its selection committee has added five athletes to the contingent, subject to the IOA agreeing to increase the quota from the current 36.

Besides Shankar, heptathlete Swapna Barman, marathon runners Srinu Bugatha and Anish Thapa as well as MV Jilna (4x100m relay) have been selected. Jilna was originally named in the 37-member team announced on June 16 as a 4x100m relay runner, but her name was later withdrawn to stick to the allotted quota of 36.

It remains to be seen what the IOA tells the High Court on July 4 regarding AFI’s request for an increase in quota of the athletics team. The deadline for the IOA to submit the India team for the CWG is June 30. In this scenario, the IOA may have to make a last-minute request to the organiser to increase India’s quota if the additional athletes are to be accommodated.