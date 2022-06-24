Wimbledon 2022 to begin on June 27: All you need to know

CHENNAI: On June 27, the 135th Wimbledon Championships will get underway.

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, where all the top seeds in the sport participate.

The singles competition will feature 128 men and equal numbers of women.

In the men's and women's singles competitions, the defending champion Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds.

Notably, the reigning women's singles winner is Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year.

As per reports, the draw for 2022 Wimbledon (men's) will take place on June 24 (Friday) at 2:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the draw for women will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

The official schedule for 2022 Wimbledon is as follows: (qualifying round and main draw). Qualifying: June 20-23. Main Draw (men and women): June 27 - July 5. Doubles final: July 9. Singles final: July 10.

To enhance the experience of fans everywhere, the All England Lawn Tennis Club and IBM have revealed new cloud- and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities.

The Wimbledon app and its official website both offer new and classic digital experiences that are intended to keep viewers around the world informed and interested in the players, matches, and competition.

'Win Factors' is one of the new features developed for this year's competition. It will give spectators a better grasp of the factors influencing player success, such as court surface, ATP/WTA rankings, head-to-head competition, the percentage of games won, current play, and annual success.

Fans can enter their own predictions for game outcomes using another tool called "Have Your Say." Once they have made their forecast, they can contrast it with the collective predictions of other fans and the IBM "Likelihood to Win" probability created using AI.