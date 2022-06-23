CHENNAI: Every year on June 23, people all across the world celebrate World Olympics Day. In 1947, Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, proposed the notion of a World Olympic Day to emphasize the significance of sports in our daily lives.

Venezuela, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay were among the nations that remembered the International Olympic Committee (IOC funding )'s in 1948 at the Sorbonne in Paris. This day, also known as International Olympics Day, is dedicated to supporting athletes and promoting sports as a means of improving the world.

Every year, a topic is chosen for International Olympic Day. ‘Together for a peaceful world’ is the theme for this year. The subject for this year highlights how sports can bring people together regardless of their race, religion, or geographic location. The topic highlights the value of using sports to promote peace and unity.

India has constantly left its mark in several sports at the world showcase and keeps putting itself on the map with a record number of medals in each edition. While there are 21 individual medalists in the event, India has collected a total 35 medals to date.

As the country continues to offer its assistance for a variety of athletic, artistic, and intellectual pursuits that encourage talent-development, this day brings people all over the world together to work toward a better future.