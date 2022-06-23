TNPL 2022: Chepauk faces Nellai in the season-opener

CHENNAI: Three-time title-winner and double defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies will battle it out against Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 opening match at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

The Kaushik Gandhi-led CSG possesses plenty of match-winners in its ranks and will eye a positive start to the tournament. Kaushik and wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan are expected to open the batting while youngster S Radhakrishnan, who impressed at No.3 in the previous edition, could hold on to his spot.