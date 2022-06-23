TNPL 2022: Chepauk faces Nellai in the season-opener

CHENNAI: Three-time title-winner and double defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies will battle it out against Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 opening match at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli on Thursday.
The Kaushik Gandhi-led CSG possesses plenty of match-winners in its ranks and will eye a positive start to the tournament. Kaushik and wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan are expected to open the batting while youngster S Radhakrishnan, who impressed at No.3 in the previous edition, could hold on to his spot.
Veteran Rajagopal Sathish and Harish Kumar will have roles to play in all the departments, with Manimaran Siddharth and R Alexander currently making up the spin-bowling attack. There is little clarity on the availability of left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore. India international Sandeep Warrier is likely to lead the pace pack for a second successive season. “Despite being the defending champion, even we have the pressure of winning,” said Kaushik, who is leading CSG for a third consecutive campaign. Meanwhile, the Baba Indrajith-led Nellai would look to earn an ‘upset’ win in front of its home fans.
Besides Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav and Pradosh Ranjan Paul could be key players for Nellai in the sixth edition. “Our team is prepared both physically and mentally. We are full of confidence heading into the season opener,” said Indrajith.
On his part, Aparajith said: “It was unfortunate that fans could not support us [live] last season. Apart from the addition of two new venues (Coimbatore and Salem), fans will make a return. I am excited and happy for the same.” All 32 matches of TNPL 2022 can be caught live on Star Sports (television) and Voot (digital).