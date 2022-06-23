Rohit celebrates 15 years in int'l cricket, thanks fans for support

CHENNAI: Indian Cricketer, Rohit Sharma, is celebrating his 15 years in international cricket, who made his debut in cricket featuring for India in ODI against Ireland, at Belfast in 2007.
The nation’s finest batsman took this moment to social media, and shared an adorable post of gratitude with a caption, “15 years in my favourite jersey," thanking all the cricket lovers, fans and critics throughout his cricket journey.
In the letter, he wrote, "Hello everyone, Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the player that I am today.
To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across. Thanking you."
In 15 years of international cricket, the Indian Captain has played 230 ODIs, 125 T20s and 45 tests, hitting 15,733 runs across all formats for India.
It is commendable that Hitman is the only international cricketer to have hit double centuries thrice in one-day International Cricket tournaments. Rohit owns the highest score of ODI – 264 runs.
Rohit is now preparing for a 4-day warm-up match against Leicestershire with the Indian test squad in England, ahead of the one-off Test against England.