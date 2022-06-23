Rohit celebrates 15 years in int'l cricket, thanks fans for support

CHENNAI: Indian Cricketer, Rohit Sharma, is celebrating his 15 years in international cricket, who made his debut in cricket featuring for India in ODI against Ireland, at Belfast in 2007.

The nation’s finest batsman took this moment to social media, and shared an adorable post of gratitude with a caption, “15 years in my favourite jersey," thanking all the cricket lovers, fans and critics throughout his cricket journey.

In the letter, he wrote, "Hello everyone, Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the player that I am today.