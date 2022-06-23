Hard work important to stay consistent: Jaiswal on Ranji comeback

BENGALURU: He is all of 20 but Yashasvi Jaiswal knows the art of making a strong comeback statement, like he did for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy knockouts recently.

Having scored a hundred in the quarter-finals and two tons in the semi-finals, Mumbai’s Jaiswal looked set for his fourth century before Madhya Pradesh pacer Anubhav Agarwal snapped him for 78 on the opening day – Wednesday – of the Ranji Trophy final here.

“Yes, I am a bit sad about it (missing the century), but this is cricket. You have to experience both the good and the bad [parts], and that is something I have learnt by now,” Jaiswal said after the day’s play. “Because in cricket, things won’t go how you want them to go. But, I am trying my best to improve myself as a cricketer and as a human being,” added Jaiswal.