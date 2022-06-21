Thiruvallur cricket: Manikandan, Mathan and Anritha shine

CHENNAI: R Manikandan (100 off 55 balls, 10 fours, 6 sixes) smashed a century to help DRBCCC Hindu College defeat Stag CC by 70 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Fourth Division contest.

In another Fourth Division match, 14-year-old girl SK Anritha (4/32), a leg-spinner, bagged four wickets for Frankworrell CC. But, her effort went in vain as Frankworrell suffered a 40run defeat at the hands of SRF RC. In the 17th Lucas TVS – Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2021-22 Group B, Wheels India Ltd crushed Michelin Tyres by a mammoth 101 runs, courtesy of B Mathan Kumar’s match-winning 102 (87 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes).

BRIEF SCORES: TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship:

Second Division: FSCA 142 in 29.3 overs (V Raja 4/46) lost to Autolec ERC 144/1 in 16.5 overs (J Chinnaraj 74*, K Raja 54*); Seshadhri MCC 190/6 in 30 overs (KD Dinesh Antony 67, S Yuvaneswaran 76) bt United CC 142/8 in 30 overs (S Maithresh 55, M Devaraj 28*, T Shikeeshwar 4/39, R Magesh 3/28).

Fourth Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 225 in 29.2 overs (R Manikandan 100, K Vinoth Kumar 34) bt Stag CC 155/9 in 30 overs (B Anbumani 50, M Vignesh 35, G Kabilan 3/48); SRF RC 175 in 30 overs (R Rajesh 56, John Praveenkumar 34, SK Anritha 4/32) bt Frankworrell CC 135/8 in 30 overs (M Sreejith 48, B Karthik 25).

Lucas TVS – Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group B: Wheels India Ltd 207/6 in 30 overs (B Mathan Kumar 102, D Alexander David Raj 31*) bt Michelin Tyres 106 in 20.5 overs (B Saravanan 32, M Elumalai 4/60, D Alexander David Raj 4/21)