India U17 women's team ready for new challenge

NEW DELHI: The India U17 women's team will take on hosts Italy in their first match of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament which is set to kick off on Wednesday in the Gradisca d'lsonzo stadium, Italy.

After their preparatory camp in Jamshedpur, the tournament will serve as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that is set to be held from October 11, 2022.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby is confident and believes his team will perform well. "The preparation has been good. We have worked a lot on the strength and conditioning, as well as the technical part. It is a step-by-step process, which is getting better.

The players are adapting with each day, and they understand how we need to play in, and against different styles. This is the first real game the girls will play. Hopefully, we will have a good game," Dennerby said in a statement.

"I have been with the team for a while, and we have been training at a good pace. I hope we find a good way to handle every situation as a team, rather than an individual," he added. Speaking about the opposition, Dennerby said, "We are playing Italy, and it is bound to be a tough game. The only expectation is to have a good performance. I am not thinking about the result, I want to see how the team develops." "I have respect for the opponents, and this is a really good start for the team. It will show us the work we need to build on until the World Cup starts in October."