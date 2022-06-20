Sri Lanka announce 19-member squad for white-ball series against India

COLOMBO: The Chamari Athapaththu-led squad will compete against India in a three-match T20I and a three-match ODI series, as Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 19-member squad on Monday. Athapaththu will again lead both the squads, which include important players like Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera. Sri Lanka cricket also gave a maiden call-up to Vishmi Gunaratne in both the squads. She is yet to make her ODI debut for Sri Lanka.

The tour consists of three T20Is and three ODIs and will be played at Dambulla and Pallekele. The ODI series will be of vital importance to the hosts, as they finished at the bottom of the table in the previous cycle of the ICC Women's Championship.

They lost the recent ODI series away to Pakistan by a 2-1 margin and the series at home will provide them with a big opportunity to register some vital points on the board. The ODI series will see India playing in their first match of the current ICC Women's Championship cycle. It will be the beginning of a new era in ODIs for India, marking their first series after the retirement of influential skipper Mithali Raj. Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani and Tharika Sewwandi.