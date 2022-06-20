‘No injury, ready for Diamond League’

NEW DELHI: Allaying fears of any injury during the Kuortane Games in Finland, where he clinched his first win of the year, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said that he looks forward to starting his Diamond League season in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 30.

The 24-year-old Chopra slipped after his third attempt in Kuortane on Saturday. The conditions were treacherous for a javelin throw competition with a wet and slippery run-up due to rains. He lost his balance after releasing the spear on his third attempt and had a nasty fall with his left shoulder hitting the turf.

Chopra won the competition with his opening throw – his lone legal attempt – of 86.69m. He took only three attempts, just like the second and third-placed finishers – Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott (86.64m) and Anderson Peters (84.75m) of Grenada.

“Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane,” Chopra wrote in a social media post. “I am feeling good and looking forward to starting my Diamond League season at @ bauhausgalan (Stockholm Diamond League) on the 30th,” Chopra went on to add in the post.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had on Saturday said that “all is well” with Chopra. “News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry. Well done #NeerajChopra, congrats for one more top class performance,” the AFI had tweeted.