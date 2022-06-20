India women’s team loses to Argentina

ROTTERDAM: A valiant India women’s team squandered a one-goal lead to lose 2-3 to Argentina in the second match of the double-leg Pro League tie on Sunday.

Argentina won the FIH Pro League crown, finishing with 42 points from 16 matches, 10 clear of the second-placed Netherlands, which still has two games remaining. The Indians occupy the third position in their debut season with 24 points from 12 matches. In the first match on Saturday, the Indians had dished out a spirited performance to stun Argentina 2-1 in the shoot-out after a 3-3 stalemate in regulation time.

On Sunday, India broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, scoring through a counter-attack. Salima Tete showed her rapid speed by cutting through the Argentine defence before taking a shot that deflected in off goalkeeper Belen Succi’s stick. After the change of ends, Argentina came out attacking and controlled a major part of the third quarter.

In the 38th minute, Delfine Thome did enough to loop the ball over India goalkeeper Savita after she was set up by Sofia Toccalino’s brilliant run from the right flank. Argentina then scored twice in a span of three minutes from two penalty corners to take a 3-1 lead. Eugenia Trinchinetti first scored from a fantastic variation in the 41st minute and two minutes later, Agustina Gorzelany sounded the board.

But, India was in no mood to go down without a fight as Deep Grace Ekka (46’) scored from a penalty corner with a fierce slap shot.