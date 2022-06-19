'Hat-Trick of titles will be an icing on the cake'

On how optimistic the team is about achieving a hat-trick of titles

Winning the trophy is our dream. I am sure that we will put up a good show. The preparation has been good. The goal is to work on our processes and stick to our plans. We will try to execute the plans which we have been discussing. If the end result is the TNPL trophy, it will be an icing on the cake. Looking at the potential this squad has, anything less than reaching the final would be an underachievement.

On whether the players are prepared to handle the pressure of expectations

Other teams have done their homework and strengthened their squads. They have plugged a lot of holes. Unlike last year, Chepauk Super Gillies is not the out-and-out favourite to win the title. I did feel the pressure last season because of high expectations. This year, I feel that the players will have a lot more freedom to express themselves. If we play to our potential, we have a very good chance of winning the trophy.

On how challenging it is to lead a star-studded team

Possessing a number of quality players is a good headache to have. As a captain, I have been without options sometimes. When compared to that, this (having plenty of options) is a better headache to have. Finding the right balance in the eleven will be the key. Using the right resources at the right time will be the challenge for me. I had a few learnings last year. I will try to rectify my mistakes and improve.

On the team’s pre-season preparation

Last year, rustiness was a problem. This year, packed schedule (referring to the TNCA’s calendar) is a problem. But, I am not making complaints. We just have to adapt. We have been trying to give each player the right amount of preparation time. We do not want anyone to feel fatigued. All of us have joined the camp after a long season. We have been trying to manage everyone’s workload.

On long breaks in between matches (due to the caravan format)

It has both advantages and disadvantages. It depends on the momentum a team has. When a team has a run of bad games, a break will be of huge help. But, if a team is on a winning run, it would prefer to get a job done. If we do not have a good match prior to a break, we need to use the time to get our confidence back. If we end up winning a match before a break, we should look to keep the winning momentum going despite the interval.

On the entire TNPL season being hosted in district centres

I have always loved playing in the districts. The venues are usually jam-packed. The crowd will be excited to come to the stadiums and support us.